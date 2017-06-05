Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the Champions Trophy Group A clash at The Oval on Monday.

Both teams made one change, with Australia spinner Adam Zampa coming in for John Hastings, while Bangladesh opted for Mehedi Hasan in place of Mosaddek Hossain.

Bangladesh were beaten by England at The Oval in their opening group match, while Australia's first fixture against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.

“It looks a very good wicket to bat on. It's used, so it might be slower later on,” Mashrafe said.

“We feel like when we scored 305 we were a bowler short. We have an exciting off-spinner who hopefully will help us.

“Hopefully we'll make a good total that we can defend.”

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.