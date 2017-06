LUCO DI MUGELLO:- Italy's Andrea Migno claimed his first victory in the Moto3 category on Sunday, winning in front of his home fans in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. The 21-year-old, on a KTM, snatched the win by a margin of 0.037 seconds from compatriot Fabio Di Giannantonio on a Honda with Spain's Juanfran Guevara in third. World championship leader Maverick Vinales goes off on pole position ahead of Valentino Rossi in the MotoGP race later. –Agencies