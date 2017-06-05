PARIS: Third seed and 2014 runner-up Simona Halep charged into the French Open last eight on Monday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Halep is one of the favourites to win the title in Paris and swept aside her 21st-seeded opponent in exactly one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the Romanian's first win over Suarez Navarro on clay in six attempts.

She will play either Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or qualifier Petra Martic, the world 290 from Croatia, for a place in the semi-finals.

