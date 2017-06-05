LONDON - The Champions Trophy is set to continue under heightened security in the wake of the London terror attack on Saturday night.

Seven people were killed and dozens more injured by three terrorists just over two miles from The Oval, one of the three venues hosting the global cricket tournament.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight. The ICC and ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] continue to place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women’s World Cup this summer as the highest priority.”

The ICC added swift measures were immediately taken to ensure the safety of competing teams around the country. Sunday’s Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston went ahead amid increased security and was preceded by a minute’s silence.

The statement continued: “Following last night’s incidents all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for. The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack remains in place, and this includes significantly enhanced police and security presence for today’s match. The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations, and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.”

England’s next game is against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday while Australia meet Bangladesh at The Oval on Monday – with the two teams set to practise at the venue on Sunday.

A Cricket Australia spokesman said: “As with the rest of the world, the Australian team is shocked and saddened at the events that have occurred in London overnight and our thoughts are with those directly involved and their loved ones. The team, support staff and travelling contingent have been accounted for. Our security team is working closely with the ICC and LOC to ensure the safety and security of our players and support staff is paramount.

“At this stage we are comfortable with the level of security being provided to us and will continue to monitor the situation.” The ECB tweeted: “Our thoughts go to all of those affected by last night’s shocking events in London along with our admiration for those supporting them.”

South Wales Police said Sunday’s events in Cardiff Bay following Saturday night’s Champions League final would go ahead as planned.

“Our thoughts are with the people affected by the events in London last night,” the assistant chief constable, Richard Lewis, said in a statement. “The UCL festival continues and we would like to reassure people that plans in place for today remain significant and people will continue to see a large police presence throughout Cardiff.”

Sam Warburton, captain of the British & Irish Lions, who played the first match of their New Zealand tour on Saturday, said the squad’s thoughts are with those affected.

“The guys have woken up to some news of some unfortunate events that happened in London,” he said. “I just wanted to wish those involved all the best wishes from the Lions players and management. Our thoughts are always with the people back home in Britain and Ireland. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families and people involved.”

England’s football team, who are preparing for games in Scotland and France, expressed their condolences on social media. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their families and friends following the attacks in London on Saturday evening,” England tweeted.

In Saint-Etienne, Team Sky lined up at the front of the peloton for a minute’s silence on the start line of the Critérium du Dauphine, where Chris Froome is this week bidding for a record fourth overall victory as he tests his form for the Tour de France. Froome said: “Of course it’s pretty scary. It’s close to home for a lot people. It’s something happening far too regularly these days. From our point of view, as a team, our sympathy goes to everyone affected by this attack.”