ISLAMABAD - Trunkwala's, owners of Pakistan’s first international star-studded Leisure Leagues, organised a briefing session with sports journalists here at a local hotel.

It was supposed to include sports-related persons and information would be given about their future plans, but it turned out to be a mismanaged event, as former PSB DG Brig (R) Arif Siddiqui and former Army Sports Directorate Col (R) Qaiser Mustafa invited an army of PSB employees and irrelevant persons, who dominated the entire event. The organisers should have only invited the concerned persons to make the event a success.

If the organisers failed to hold a local event in a successful manner, how would they manage to invite 7 international past super stars of soccer world and how they would arrange matches at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Trunkwala's must hire professionals team, who must be we;; aware of holding such a huge event in a successful manner.

After lot of fuss, the organisers finally announced the name of former Brazilian world cup winner and world’s best free kick specialist Roberto Carlos while the stellar international line-up includes Ronaldinho, Robert Pires, Anelka, John Terry and others. Introducing the league, Shahzeb Trunkwala, President World Group, announced the joining of Roberto Carlos in the coveted line up of international players in the ‘Ronaldinho and Friends’ squad coming to Pakistan in summer this year to play an exhibition match under Leisure Leagues.

In his video message, Carlos thanked Mehmood Trunkwala, Chairman World Group, for the invitation and told the Pakistani footballers to be ready to play with him. “Ronaldinho is truly a friend of mine since we won the World Cup together in 2002. When he told me about this fantastic project, being organised by the World Group, I had no hesitation in joining the tour. “I am impressed that the World Group, together with Leisure Leagues, are so dedicated to Pakistani football development that they went to great lengths to organize the tour.”