PARIS: After losing the first six games, Kei Nishikori quickly turned things around and advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

The eighth-seeded Nishikori is in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the seventh time.

Nishikori, who lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his only other quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros, will next face top-ranked Andy Murray.

___





Top-seeded Andy Murray became the 15th man with 650 tour-level match wins and has reached the quarterfinals in a fifth consecutive appearance at the French Open.

Murray played cleanly to beat 53rd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray made only 14 unforced errors. Khachanov had 38.

This marks Murray’s seventh overall trip to the round of eight at Roland Garros. He was the runner-up a year ago. The three-time major champion is now 650-181 for his career, a .782 winning percentage.

The 21-year-old Khachanov, the youngest man left in the field, was playing in the fourth round at a major for the first time. This was his third Grand Slam tournament.

___





Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the French Open quarterfinals by beating Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Martic, ranked 290th, served for the match at 5-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen but was broken by Svitolina.

Svitolina, who needed treatment on her back at the start of the third set, won on her second match point when Martic hit a backhand into the net.

Martic will next face third-seeded Simona Halep, the French Open runner-up in 2014.

___





Third-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013.

Suarez Navarro dropped her opening service game in the second set but broke back in the next game. It was the only blip from Halep, the runner-up in 2014.

The Romanian will next face either No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

___





Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year’s runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, faces No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro.