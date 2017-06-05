PARIS - Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal surged into the French Open quarter-finals for a record-equalling 11th time on Sunday, while reigning women's title-holder Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16.

Nadal continued his ruthless form at Roland Garros by dispatching Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to match Roger Federer's mark of last-eight appearances in Paris. The 14-time major winner is yet to drop a set, conceding just six games in the last two rounds as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam. "I'm happy because Roberto is a very good player. It's very important for me to be in the quarter-finals one more time," said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday. "Probably I didn't play as well as I did the other day, but I still played well."

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, through to his first Slam quarter-final, for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada's Milos Raonic. Carreno Busta, seeded 20th, needed seven match points to clinch a thrilling 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 8-6 win over the fifth-seeded Raonic in four hours and 17 minutes.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will also become an 11-time quarter-finalist in Paris if he defeats Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas later Sunday. Japan's Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16. Eighth seed Nishikori led two sets to one but trailed by a double break at 3-0 down in the fourth set when rain halted play on Saturday.

Chung forced the contest into a deciding set as play resumed on Sunday, but the world number 67 double faulted on match point to gift Nishikori a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 0-6, 6-4 victory. "I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn't ready," admitted Nishikori. "I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make little better than yesterday."

It was the first third-round meeting between two Asian players at Roland Garros, with 2014 US Open finalist Nishikori going on to play Fernando Verdasco for a place in the quarter-finals. Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3).

Kristina Mladenovic ensured France will have women in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994 after dumping out fourth seed Muguruza 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The French 13th seed is through to just her second Slam quarter-final -- after the 2015 US Open -- and will face Venus Williams or Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the last four.

Danish 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki knocked off 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight for just the second time. Wozniacki, who made her only other quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2010, will meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko next. "Svetlana's a great player, especially on clay so I knew it wouldn't be easy," said Wozniacki, a two-time US Open runner-up.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova advanced to round four with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Germany's Carina Witthoeft. Pliskova, who had won just twice in five previous French Open appearances before this year, will face Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg for a quarter-final spot. World number 290 and qualifier Petra Martic reached the last 16 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Latvian 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Croatia's Martic, a former top 50 player whose ranking slumped after a back injury sidelined her for 10 months, will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

"When I got injured, my only hope was that I would get a second chance so I can play some of my best tennis again," said Martic. "I still can't believe that I'm sitting here." Fifth seed Svitolina downed Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 7-5.