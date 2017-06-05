ISLAMABAD - Pakistan women cricket team head coach Sabih Azhar was upbeat about his team’s chances in the ICC Women’s World Cup, commencing from June 24.

Talking to The Nation, Sabih said: “We will play 5-a-side matches, as we have 15 days for training the team. It will give us time to prepare well for the mega event. I have set at least semifinals spot for the team.”

He said: “We have spent great time at the Abbottabad training camp and gave special focus to players’ fitness. We are going to face tough teams in the world cup, so we need to prepare our players well for it.”

When asked about the big encounter against arch-rivals India and whether the girls were ready for it, Sabih replied: “We are fully focused and ready for the Indian match. We are not only setting our sights on India, but also want to beat other given opponents. We will play Proteas in the first encounter and then against hosts England. The Indian match is in July, so for the time being, my main objective is to prepare the team for the first match. The PCB had done wonderful thing by sending us earlier, which will definitely help the girls adjust to the conditions.”

He said he had a very balanced team and all the girls were motivated and in positive frame of mind. “Our spin bowling is our strength. We have couple of experienced campaigners including skipper Sana Mir, who is a motivation to all and always ready to help her teammates. We have a number of match winners in the squad and each of them is more than capable of winning the match for Pakistan and turning the tables on opponents.”

He said he had taken over the coaching job a month ago but he was already enjoying the work out with females. “They are not only very cooperative, but also ready to listen what is being taught to them. I have a vast experience of coaching males and I have also worked with Pakistan women A team. We have witnessed a few old players staging comeback, while fresh faces are also part of the squad. I have detected a few talented players in A team, who will soon be part of the national team. They are all very motivated and hungry for success.”

Sabih said with the passage of time, the girls would turn into one unit and the time was not far, when they would start producing satisfactory results. “They just need international exposure and more cricket round the year. The PCB and chief selector are taking female cricket seriously and if females are be provided international tours and practice matches just like PCB arranged for A team, these females will start producing the best results,” Sabih concluded.