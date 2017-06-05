CARDIFF - Zinedine Zidane hailed Real Madrid's unquenchable thirst for success after his side crushed Juventus 4-1 on Saturday to win the Champions League for the third time in four years.

Thanks to Madrid's majestic demolition of the Italian champions at the Principality Stadium, Zidane is the first manager to win successive European Cups since AC Milan's Arrigo Sacchi in 1989 and 1990. Juventus went into the final with an unbeaten record in this season's Champions League and had conceded only three goals en route to Cardiff.

But Madrid, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's brace, were too hot for Juve to handle. Zidane's cool demeanour has helped Madrid cope with the intense pressure at the Bernabeu and now, just 17 months into his reign, he is reaping the rewards as Real celebrate a first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958.

The former France playmaker, who also won the Champions League as a Madrid star in 2002, was quick to give the credit to his players for their relentless work ethic. "It's a tremendous joy for the players, for this immense club and I am happy because it is not easy to win things like La Liga and the Champions League," he said. "This year we did it with hard work, desire and with the club and the players we have. "This year has been spectacular and now we will enjoy it."