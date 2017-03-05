LAHORE - Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has said that missing Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, due to a hand injury, is a big setback for him.

"I am sad that I will not be part of the Peshawar Zalmi team in the ultimate showdown against Quetta Gladiators as the final was a challenge for me,” said Afridi on Saturday.

He received a dozen of stitches on his right hand while taking a catch of Keiron Pollard during Zalim's crucical match of PSL against Karachi Kings at Duabi and has been ruled out of action for ten days. "Injuries happen in the game but I suffered this one at a time when I was all set to play the final and to exhibit my due role to lift the level of my team by putting up a memorable knock with my all round performance", said the Glitzy all rounder.

Afridi said the playing the final at Lahore's Gadaffi stadium was a special event for him as he wants to entertain the crowd with his usual fire brand batting. He said the ongoing edition of the PSL was better in many ways compared to its inaugural edition and it is heartening sign that its final is being played in Lahore. "With the successful holding of the final PCB can continue its effort for brining back international cricket to Pakistan", he said adding "PCB authorities have put in lot of efforts to see that PSL final returns to Pakistan and it is very important moment in Pakistan cricket". The former Pakistan T20 captain was of the view that the final at Lahore will help serve the cause of national cricket in the country based on the fact that a major cricket activity was being taking place after a huge gaps of eight years. "I think the smooth and peaceful conduct of the PSL final will re-establish Pakistan's reputation as a safe country for elite cricket events and then gradually a stage will come when foreign teams will start visiting Pakistan", he maintained.

Afridi said Peshawar Zalmi has all the potential and talent to win the final and greater efforts are needed on part of players to play the match to best of their abilities. "But it is not going to be easy for Pehsawar to walk away with a win as finals are always tough and nerve wrecking", he said.