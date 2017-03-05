The crowd was energetic Sunday as performers ended the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on a high note.

Authorities had Lahore and turned Gaddafi Stadium into a fortress as Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi arrived at the stadium to play the final of the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The final opening ceremony, started with parachutists making a dramatic landing in Lahore's Qaddafi stadium, hosted by Ayesha Omer and Ahmed Ali Butt.

Ali Zafar performed his PSL song 'Ab Khel Jamay Ga' surrounded by traditional dancers. Fakhir followed his act with old favourite 'Tere Bina Dil Na Lagay' and the match will kickoff at 8pm.

Before Overload's Farhad Humayun took to the stage the Peshawar Zalmi took a round of the stadium.

"We will continue playing cricket here," Farhad told a charged crowd.

"We will continue playing our music here, and our families and kids will go to parks and enjoy themselves," he said, before chanting Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Ali Azmat later enthralled the crowd with several powerful performances.

Cricket-mad fans have welcomed the final being staged in Lahore. Thousands were seen passing through three heavily-guarded checkpoints to reach the stadium.

The future of the final had been shrouded in doubts after a deadly bombing, claimed by a faction of the Taliban, killed at least 15 and injured scores on Mall Road outside the Punjab Assembly.



At least three former test cricketers — including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad — have criticised PCB's decision to bring the PSL final to Lahore. But the government said it had ensured special security arrangements for the finalist teams.

The provincial government had deployed at least 8,000 in and around the sports complex where Gaddafi Stadium is located and the teams' route to the stadium.

Most foreign players were reluctant to travel to Lahore for the final. Quetta Gladiators had already seen English trio Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills as well as South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Nathan McCullum of New Zealand refuse to play in Pakistan.

But on Saturday, Quetta announced they had signed West Indian paceman Rayad Emrit, Bangladesh’s Anamul Haque, 37-year-old South African Morne van wyk and Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura and Sean Ervine as replacements.

Peshawar Zalmi also announced four foreign players - skipper Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels of the West Indies as well as England’s Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan. The team also lost their star attraction Shahid Afridi who injured his hand during the knockouts against Karachi Kings in Dubai.