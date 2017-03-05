Kamran Akmal and Malan get Zalmi off to a good start as Quetta Gladiators play Peshawar Zalmi in the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium among lively crowd.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to fiesld first in the final fixture of PSL 2017.

Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy, while speaking to Ramiz Raja before the match, said, "It looks like a good wicket... The atmosphere is great... My good friend Lala Afridi told me 'Bro, if we get to the final, you have to come to Lahore' ... What is important is, I want cricket to be the winner [tonight]."

While, Quetta’s skipper Sarfraz Ahmad said after winning the toss, “There is some pressure obviously but hopefully we will play some good cricket. We have lost four good foreign players but we have others coming in.”

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, CJ Jordan, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, DJ Malan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hafeez, DJG Sammy (C), MN Samuels, Shahid Afridi, , Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators:

Ahmed Shehzad, Anamul Haque, Anwar Ali, Bismillah Khan, E Chigumbura, RR Emrit, SM Ervine, Hasan Khan, Mahmudullah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Saad Nasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Umar Amin, MN van Wyk, Zulfiqar Babar, Aizaz Cheema