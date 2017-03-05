DUBAI:-Fernando Verdasco summed up the challenge of facing world number one Andy Murray in Saturday's Dubai final by claiming the Wimbledon and Olympic champion has "700 lives". The 33-year-old Spaniard has only defeated the British star once in 13 meetings and admitted he was stunned to see the top seed survive after saving seven match points in his quarter-final win over Philipp Kohlschreiber. "Andy is number one in the world -- what can I say?," said Verdasco, who made the final with a 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-1 win over Robin Haase.