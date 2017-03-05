Dubai - Peshawar Zalmi fast bowler Wahab Riaz couldn't hold back his tears as he dedicated Peshawar Zalmi's win over Karachi Kings to his late father, who expired a few days before the Pakistan Super League began.

It was an emotional moment indeed when Peshawar Zalmi vanquished Karachi Kings and marched on to the final to be played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on March 5. After the match was over and Bazid Khan asked Wahab how special it was for him to be playing the match in Lahore, the fast bowler couldn't help but get emotional.

"It was my father's wish to see me play the final in Lahore. He could not get this gift [while he was alive] but I think he will be a very happy man," he said as he broke down in tears, recalling the memory of his father.

Wahab said that before he left the hotel that morning to play the match, he had spoken to his mother and his sisters who had urged him to win the final for his father. "When I left the hotel, I spoke to my mother and sisters, and they told me that you have to do it for your dad," he said.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will clash in the high-profile PSL 2017 final which will be played under stringent security measures at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore this Sunday on March 5.





Raheel Hanif