LAHORE - Pakistan Super League (PSL) final is most likely to attract Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, chief ministers of all the other provinces along with other top celebrities and personalities.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also expected to come to the Gaddafi Stadium to watch the match. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is one of the main opposition figures, who is confirmed to witness the final, while IPC Minister Mian Riaz along with treasury MNA’s, MPAs and main leaders also want to remain present at the venue.

Other main figures expected to attend the final are Governor Gilgit-Biltastan Ghazanfar Khan, Governor Punjab M Rafiq Rajwana, Governor Sindh M Zubair, JI Ameer Maulana Sirajul Haq, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Punjab Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan and Khwaja Salman Rafiq and others. The sources in the PCB and government have confirmed The Nation that government had managed to gather hefty amount of VIP tickets, which would be distributed among main office-bearers of the ruling party.





Sajid Zia/ Mohsin Ali