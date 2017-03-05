LAHORE - As the PSL final is a night event, a senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official explains, what made them hold this event at night instead of daytime.

PCB Media Director Amjed Bhatti said: “If we hold the event at daytime, it will kill the festivity and the special occasion, as all the PSL matches in UAE were played under lights and it brings beauty and add more fanfare, while spectators also enjoy the colorful environment at night time.

“Another major factor in holding the final under lights is that Peshawar Zalmi players just arrived the city on Saturday, so they would be tired and need rest to gear up for the mage clash,” he added.

“One thing is quite clear that it makes no sense of holding the final of such mega event in broad day light. As far as security is concerned, I am like others quite satisfied with the security arrangements made by the security forces. We are proud of our security agencies, who did their best to ensure foolproof security for the final. It was demand of every Pakistani that at least the PSL final should be held in Pakistan and we have just been fulfilling the demand of the masses.

“As a Pakistani and responsible citizen, it is our national and moral duty to keep a close eye on surroundings. We can’t allow handful terrorists and miscreants to dictate terms. I hope the final will be held in a befitting manner and the international community will be forced to rethink and international cricket will return to Pakistani grounds very soon,” Amjed concluded.

MOHSIN ALI