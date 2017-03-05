SINGAPORE-Michelle Wie shot a brilliant third round of five-under-par 67 on Saturday to open up a two-stroke lead heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's Champions tournament in Singapore.

The 27-year-old American, chasing her first LPGA title since she won the 2014 US Open, overcame the distraction of a two-hour weather delay to post her third straight sub-70 round to get to 14-under 202 at the Sentosa Golf Club. "It's fun being in contention. It's fun being in this position," Wie said. Breathing down her neck were some of the world's top players, including the number one ranked player Lydia Ko.

The New Zealander, armed with a new coach, new caddie and new clubs, drained a birdie from the fringe of the green on the last hole for a 67. She was joined at 12-under by Thailand's reigning British Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn (69) and rising South Korean talent Park Sung-Hyun (68). South Korea's Rio Olympic gold medallist Park In-Bee, who led by a shot overnight, was also lurking just a further stroke back at 11-under after firing a 71, level with her compatriot Jang Ha-Na (68), who won in Singapore last year and also won in Australia last month. "My ball-striking was consistent, but I just could not hole like one putt out there," said Park. "I holed two long ones, but I couldn't hole everything else. Anything inside five to ten feet today, six, seven of them I missed today. So a little bit disappointing obviously but it's good my ball-striking is still there."

Wie made a flying start to her round, birdieing the first two holes and covering the front nine in just 32 shots before play was halted because of lightning in the area. When the weather cleared, Wie made another birdie at the par-5 13th but gave the shot back at the par-3 15th for her first bogey in 35 holes. But she regained her composure by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th.

Wie has struggled with injuries in the last two years and her ranking has plummeted to 179. She needed a wildcard invitation just to play in the $1.5 million event but now finds herself in a great position to win her first title in almost three years. "I'm going to go out with the same mind-set that I had today and just go out and play as hard as I can," she said.

Ko also went out in 32 and got to 13-under with a birdie at the 10th. She dropped a shot when she bogeyed 17 but regained it immediately with her long putt on 18, drawing a huge roar from the galleries at the new Tanjong layout.

"No matter how you're playing, to birdie the last hole is always a good feeling," Ko said. "It's great with some of the biggest names out there. Michelle is leading I think and Ariya is just consistently playing well. I think it's going to be a very exciting finish for the leaders coming in and a very exciting Sunday."