LAHORE - Top two teams of second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) – Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators - are geared up for the history-making final at the historical Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL) today (Sunday).

Heavy security arrangements have been made to make the mega event a success. The final is likely to be attended by the Prime Minister, Army Chief and other top personalities and celebrities. A great number of cricket enthusiasts are also awaiting the final, as they want to support their favourite team and want to cheer for it.

Peshawar Zalmi were the leaders of league stage, while Quetta Gladiators were following them with a slight margin. Both played exceptionally throughout the league stage and topped the points table. Quetta then prevailed at playoff stage where they routed Peshawar Zalmi to make into the PSL final while Zalmi toppled Karachi Kings to set final clash against Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi would have an edge over Gladiators for having the services of captain Darren Sammy and other overseas players while on the other hand, Quetta is going to miss Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw and Tymal Mills, who the key performers of their team. Although their absence will be felt badly yet Gladiators have the likes of Ahmed Shehzad, captain Sarfraz Ahmad, Asad Shafiq, M Nawaz and Zulfiqar Babar, who have the ability of turning the tables of the match any time.

The overseas players Anamul Haque, Sean Ervine, Morne Van Wyk, Elton Chigumbura and Rayad Emrit, who are willing to travel to Pakistan, may find themselves in the mix for Quetta and fill in the void. This should offer some solace to the Gladiators. Also, with Sir Viv Richards, team’s mentor, travelling to Lahore, the Quetta franchise should stay in good stead.

Peshawar, on the other hand, will miss the mercurial Shahid Afridi, who has been ruled out due to an injury. But the side still has enough gas in their tank to topple Quetta. In-form Kamran Akmal, who slammed a classy hundred against Karachi Kings on Friday, is expected to lead the charge in final too. He has Dawid Malan, Marlon Samuels and Mohammad Hafeez to give him company. In Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali, they have a potent attack to dismantle the opponents.

With almost 18,000 tickets have already been sold for the PSL final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, a house full is expected on today (Sunday), as the PCB is keen to bring back international cricket to Pakistan by staging mega PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium, involving a good number of overseas players to Pakistan. The holding of the mega PSL final in Lahore will not only help in brining international cricket back to the country but also provide happy moments to cricket-crazy nation, who will witness the international cricket activity at home soil after a long gap.

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Marlon Samuels, M Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Darren Sammy (capt), Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, M Asghar, Andre Fletcher, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Jr, Chris Jordan, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Samit Patel and Dawid Malan.

QUETTA GLADIATORS: Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Thisara Perera, M Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Aizaz Cheema, Bismillah Khan, Mir Hamza, Noor Wali, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Zulfiqar Babar, Anamul Haq, Sean Ervine, Morne Van Wyk, Elton Chigumbura and Rayad Emrit.

Media Advisory for PSL Final

The Media Entrance to the stadium from Liberty Market, Kalma Chowk and Center point.

The parking for Media persons will be at Liberty market and FC college

Media access to the media box will be through Far End New Building from Entrance-B block.

Photographers entrance to the ground through Patrons enclosure gate next to Fazal Mahmood enclosure.

The Media will be allowed to enter the stadium after 2:30 pm today.

Cameramen will be restricted to Press Conference Hall.

