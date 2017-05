ISLAMABAD - Bahawalpur thumped Hyderabad Region by 6 wickets in the Inter-Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 round four group-A match played here at Pindi Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, Hyderabad scored 260-6 in 50 overs. Saad Khan scored unbeaten 97 while M Suleman contributed 76. M Junaid claimed 3-33. In reply, Bahawalpur achieved the target in 47.4 overs losing four wickets. Ali Imran hammered stylish 116 while Ali Hasan hit 62. M Hasnain took all the four wickets to fall conceding 40 runs.

At Margazar ground, Karachi Whites thrashed Faisalabad by 169 runs. Batting first, Karachi posted 316-9 in the allotted overs. Jahanzaib Sultan slammed 95 while Ram Ravi contributed 88 and Haider Abbas unbeaten 61. M Zeeshan and Usama took 2 wickets each. In reply, Faisalabad were bowled out for 147 in 38.2 overs. Awais scored 55. Adil clinched 4-41, Ali Khan 3-36 and M Taha 2-15.

At National ground, Lahore Whites toppled AJK by 7 wickets. Batting first, AJK were bowled out for 163 in 42.2 overs with Islam scoring unbeaten 28. Hanan Zahid grabbed 5-30 and Umar Junior 3-18. Lahore Region Whites achieved the target in 31.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Fahad Munir was top scorer with 81.

At Diamond ground, Islamabad thrashed Dera Murad Jamali by 8 wickets. Dera Murad were all out for 172 all out in 46.4 overs with Fida hitting 58. Musa bagged 4-33, Hammad 3-31 and Abu Huraira 2-36. In reply, Islamabad achieved the target in 36.2 overs for the loss of just 2 wickets. Hammad Khan hammered unbeaten 76 while Inayat Ali hit unbeaten 39.