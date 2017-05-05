NEW DELHI - Football legend Diego Maradona is set to visit the soccer-crazy city of Kolkata in September ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup being hosted by India. The Argentine superstar will participate in a charity football match against Kolkata's greatest cricket export and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, the event promoters told AFP. Maradona will also be presented with a lifetime achievement award in West Bengal state. "It is such an honour for me to be able to make this trip. Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago, the fans were fantastic," Maradona posted on his Facebook page. Maradona's visit is expected to build enthusiasm for the U-17 World Cup, which India is hosting for the first time this October.