Islamabad - Legendary cricketer and former coach Javed Miandad fired shots back at Shaharyar Khan on Thursday, claiming that the PCB chief was a liar.

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram," he said. "I told him your players are involved in match-fixing and he banished me," said the legendary batsman.

Former Pakistani opening batsman Aamer Sohail also criticised PCB chairman Shaharyar, saying that his own performance was not up to the mark yet he was pointing fingers at Miandad. "Shaharyar and company are leading Pakistan cricket towards destruction," he said. "If all former cricketers unite, then the board will not be able to do injustice to any retired cricketer," he added.