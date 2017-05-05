DUBAI - American heavyweight legend Mike Tyson on Thursday unveiled plans to launch a boxing fitness franchise named after him. The Mike Tyson Academy will open branches in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and South America. Plans for boxing and fitness centres are currently underway in Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, India and Switzerland, among others. Academy headquarters will be located in Las Vegas. "I'm scared when I'm doing nothing," Tyson said at a news conference in Dubai. "If I'm not working then I'm scared. That's very frightening. I'm working and excited and I look forward to it." Tyson, 50, is one of the most renowned -- and controversial -- athletes in the world. In 1986, at the age of 20, he became the youngest international boxing heavyweight champion in history.