Islamabad - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has said that Misbah-ul-Haq is better captain than Imran Khan.

Misbah will play his last international match against the West Indies on May 10 and he is all set to retire on high note. He was the captain, who took the captaincy of national team at a time when it was facing toughest time after match-fixing scandal and succeeded in making the Test team number one.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday, Shaharyar paid skipper Misbah the compliment to beat all the compliments saying the retiring captain has done his duty with great responsibility and made himself better captain than Imran Khan.

He said he was making the comparison on the basis of cricket and statistics, not politics. “I said this on the basis of cricket. I have no political affiliation. I respect him as a player. I am not in politics. This is on the basis of statistics,” he said.

Imran Khan led country to 14 Test victories in the 48 matches that he captained the national side from 1982 to 1992. His team lost a total of 8 matches and drew 26 games during his career as captain. Misbah, who took over the captaincy of the side in 2010, led the side in a total of 55 Test matches, winning 25, losing 18, and drawing 11 matches.

When MQM’s Majid Ali declared Javed Miandad ‘the cricket academy’, Shahryar responded that Miandad was given a chance during India tour but he failed as coach. He declared Miandad a ‘flop coach’ but seemed satisfied with the performance of Mickey Arthur, the current head coach of Pakistan team. He said PCB has decided to try new coaches and players.

Informing the committee on the status of cricket between India and Pakistan, Shahryar said a notice amounting to $60.4 million had been sent to the BCCI. The PCB initiated formal dispute resolution proceedings against the BCCI to claim compensation and damages it suffered due to BCCI’s refusal to play bilateral series with the PCB.

Shahryar said Mudassar Nazar was given the task of hunting fresh talent and he was working very hard. “Mudassar has even involved youth of Fata, AJK and Balochistan and imparting training to them. “We have provided maximum opportunities to fresh blood at higher level. Hassan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Babar Azam, M Asghar and others are among those, who have already started creating waves and time is not far, when youth will replace the experience.”

“We have proved the world that Pakistan is completely safe for all kinds of sporting activities by conducting the PSL final in Lahore, which was highly admired by all the concerned persons,” he added.

The PCB chief said that promotion of upcoming cricketers was very important and the PCB had started U-13 cricket, which was never played in Pakistan before. “Our women team is 10-year-old, but it has won Asia Cup, while they directly qualified for World Cup as well. With the provision of more facilities, we can improve women cricket a lot,” he added.

Later, the standing committee chairman Abdul Qahar Wadan and others showed satisfaction on the PCB’s overall performance and lauded Shaharyar for holding successful PSL final in Pakistan.