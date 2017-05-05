PESHAWAR - Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz and Noor-ul-Huda of SNGPL lifted the trophies of the Nazim Peshawar National Junior U-15 and U-19 Squash Championships after defeating their respective rivals in the finals played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday. In U-15 category final, Noor Ejaz faced tough resistance at the hands of Laiba Ijaz in the marathon four-set battle, but she overcame her to win the final by 12-10, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9. In U-19 final, Noor-ul-Huda routed Komal Khan by 11-7, 11-6 and 11-5. In the end, chief guest Nazim Peshawar Arbab M Asim gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. A total of 64 players took part in the championship. Former world champion Qamar Zaman and District Govt Peshawar sports, culture and youth chairman Nazim Nawa Khali were also present there.
Noors lift National Junior Squash titles
