PESHAWAR - Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz and Noor-ul-Huda of SNGPL lifted the trophies of the Nazim Peshawar National Junior U-15 and U-19 Squash Championships after defeating their respective rivals in the finals played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday. In U-15 category final, Noor Ejaz faced tough resistance at the hands of Laiba Ijaz in the marathon four-set battle, but she overcame her to win the final by 12-10, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9. In U-19 final, Noor-ul-Huda routed Komal Khan by 11-7, 11-6 and 11-5. In the end, chief guest Nazim Peshawar Arbab M Asim gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. A total of 64 players took part in the championship. Former world champion Qamar Zaman and District Govt Peshawar sports, culture and youth chairman Nazim Nawa Khali were also present there.