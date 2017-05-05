ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed Thursday said the final showdown of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a bigger event than any Pakistan-India match. Attending a meeting of Standing Committee, Subhan Ahmed revealed PSL final attracted more viewership than any Pakistan-India match, adding TV rating of Indo-Pakistan match received ten points; but, PSL’s Lahore final skyrocketed to 21 points. He said eight matches of PSL-3 would be held in Pakistan; four in Lahore and as many others in Karachi.