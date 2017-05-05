ISLAMABAD – University of Central Punjab (UCP) won the Pakistan Inter-varsity Men’s Basketball Championship 2017 after defeating Punjab University 78-57 in the final here at Jahangir Khan Indoor Complex, Bahria University, Naval Complex, on Thursday. UCP was on top of the final right from the start and they never allowed PU to stand any chance of showing their game. UCP were leading by 8 baskets after the first quarter and they maintained 8 points lead in the second quarter. In the third quarter, they stretched their lead to 20 which was further enhanced to 21 in the fourth and last quarter. Zain of UCP was declared player of the final. UCP Director Sports Arsahd Sattar handed over Rs 12,000 cash to Zain, while Director Sports and team manager Hafiz M Aslam also lauded the UCP team.