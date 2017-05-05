The Pakistan Cricket Board has already lined up a role for legendary batsman Younis Khan after he retires at the end of the ongoing series against West Indies.

According to PCB sources, the board has decided to appoint Younis as mentor of Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. The veteran batsman is expected to assume the new role after he bids farewell to international cricket later this month.

Younis would accompany the U-19 team for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in January 2018, the sources said.

The Test cricketer is already batting coach and mentor of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, which won the 2017 title earlier this year.

The 39-year-old announced last month that the West Indies tour will be the last of his career.