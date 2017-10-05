ISLAMABAD – The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will conduct 2nd National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships 2017 (men & women) on October 28 and 29 here at Pakistan Sports Complex. PSB Director Media Azam Dar said all the affiliated units of AFP would take part in the event. “The AFP approached the Pakistan Sports Board for provision of ground and track facilities along with requisite equipment and manpower. The PSB will also provide electronic timer system to the federation for holding the event.” He said PSF received an invitation for participation in the WSF World Men’s Team Squash Championship to be held at Marsellie, France from Nov 27 to Dec 3. Pakistan squash contingent comprising 4 players and 2 officials would participate in the event and approached the PSB for NOC.