LAHORE - Pakistan Women team’s former head coach Basit Ali has been assigned the task of picking the squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. With the relevant body no longer intact to select the side, Basit — who currently heads the Junior Selection Committee — has been called upon. This, however, remains an interim arrangement necessitated by paucity of time in putting in place a permanent selection committee. Basit and his Junior Selection Committee will consult new Women’s team coach Mark Coles, who is these days conducting a training camp at Lahore Country Club, Muridke.