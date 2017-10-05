Dubai - It was tough for Misbah-ul-Haq to see Pakistan lose a Test at a venue which over the years he built as their fortress. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi had not seen Pakistan losing in nine Tests, until Sri Lanka stunned them by 21 runs on Monday.

But more disappointing for him was the manner in which the team succumbed tamely in a modest chase of 136, with Rangana Herath, the left-arm spinner, the chief destroyer with 6 for 43 in Pakistan’s second-innings 114. In all, the wily spinner took 11 wickets in the match on his way to becoming the first left-arm spinner to take 400 Test wickets.

Misbah, who along with another great Younis Khan had left a big void in Pakistan’s batting with their retirement in May this year, reasoned that the team was inexperienced and needed backing to stage a comeback in the second Test starting in Dubai on Friday.

“I think the inexperience let the team down,” Misbah told wisden.pk. “It was a small target but the way the batsmen batted showed their inexperience. They did not attack Herath and when you don’t do that, he bowls at his best; it’s then tough to play him.”

Misbah backed the ploy to play with three seamers but said ideally, two spinners should be played in the UAE.

“Look, there was grass and the pitch looked good,” he reasoned. “You can’t assume you will get to make first use of it because it depends on the toss. We played three seamers here in the Test against South Africa and won despite losing the toss. “Maybe they took the grass and the moisture into account but ideally, whatever be the conditions, considering the heat and the fact that the pitch gets dry quickly, one should play with two spinners.”

But Misbah believes the inexperienced batting forced Pakistan to play with only four bowlers and employ part-timers. “You can’t play five bowlers with Sarfraz (Ahmed, the captain) as the sixth batsman because the combination is six batsmen plus the ‘keeper. But there are inexperienced batsmen, so that must be taken into consideration.”

Misbah also agreed with the batting positions that were in vogue for this Test, with Azhar Ali coming back to his customary one-drop slot from opening and Asad Shafiq promoted from No. 6 to No. 4. “Look, your experienced batsman bats up the order,” said Misbah. “Asad was playing too low, he had to come up. I think No. 6 was low for him. Sarfraz is also batting low at No. 7, given that he has an average of 40 and he bats well against spinners. Asad is okay at No. 4 and the change was good. The openers needed to be experienced because after me and Younus, there was a gap, there were worrying signs. But now, you have to make changes. Obviously you try different combinations and it’s not necessary that they will come off in the very first Test.”

“You have to give some cushion to the team and I am confident that they have the potential to come back in the second match,” said Misbah of the second Test, a day-night game.