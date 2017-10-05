ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Wednesday suggested provincial governments and district managements of all the provinces to hold maximum snooker events to mobilize the youth towards the game.

The IPC standing committee meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan to discuss the affairs of Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Federation (PBSF) and its future programme.

The PBSF chairman briefed the committee about the aims objectives and achievements of the federation. He told the committee that at present, Pakistani players got 11 medals in international, regional and other championships.

The committee asked the federation to come up with complete working papers including their requirements and deficiencies in the next meeting so that the Committee may discuss and suggest the remedial measures. It also suggested that the funding of the title and medal winning events should be enhanced for encouragement of the billiard and snooker players. The committee also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing international cricket to Pakistan by hosting PSL-2 final and World XI in Lahore. These two events would help in hosting Sri Lanka and West Indies in a befitting manner.

The meeting was attended by Rana M Afzal Khan, Ch Nazeer Ahmed, Siraj M Khan, Iqbal M Ali Khan and Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNAs, Minister of State and Senior Officers of IPC Ministry, Director General, National Internship Program, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Federation chairman and PSB Director General.