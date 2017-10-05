ISLAMABAD – NBP was at the brink of losing against Lahore Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round two Pool A match here at KRL Ground on Wednesday. As after follow on, NBP finished day two at 64-4, still requiring another 141 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Earlier, Lahore resumed their first innings at overnight score of 296-8 and were all out for 359. NBP first innings was folded at 154. Saad Nasim captured 6-30 and Bilawal Iqbal 4-28. At Abbottabad Stadium, SSGC made 95-0 in their second innings against Peshawar. Earlier, Peshawar were all out for 192, thus conceded 156-run first innings lead. Shafiq Ahmed made 61. Amir Yamin took 3-33, Usama Mir 2-21 and M Irfan Jr 2-22. At Diamond Ground, SNGPL finished day two at 265-8 against Islamabad. Iftkhar Ahmed slammed unbeaten 98 while M Hafeez made 37. Ali Imran Pasha got 3-80. In Pool B match at Pindi Stadium, HBL thrashed Rawalpindi by an innings and 65 runs. Rawalpindi were bowled out for 130 in their second innings. Umar Waheed made 51. Usman Shinwari grabbed 5-46 and Junaid Kahn took 3-50.