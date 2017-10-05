KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with chief selector Inzamamul Haq’s involvement in an upcoming T10 tournament, which will be held in UAE later this year.

Inzamam, who went to the Emirates to evaluate the team’s performance in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, is reportedly the owner of one of the five teams participating in the event. According to sources in the board, chairman Najam Sethi, who is currently in Russia, will talk to the 47-year-old regarding this matter on his return to the country.

PCB on Tuesday announced that the board is in contact with the authorities and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the tournament will organised according to the plan. However, there was no announcement made regarding issuing NOCs to the player for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Inzamam still longs to play cricket part particularly the shorter format. However, the legendary batsman who will be spearheading the upcoming T10 league in UAE is unable to do so, due to the age and fitness factors. “I long to play cricket, especially the T20 and the upcoming T10 cricket, but my fitness and age does not allow me,” said Inzamam while speaking to media.

However, keeping the age and fitness factors aside, Inzamam still possess the exceptional timing and hitting ability, which was the Inzi’s forte and was on display during the Pakistan XI vs UK Media XI. Inzamam was seen hitting massive sixes at Miranshah, as Pakistan XI easily beat the visitors.