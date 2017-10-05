LOS ANGELES - Xander Schauffele was named the USPGA Tour's Rookie of the Year on Tuesday following a breakout season that included two wins and a top-10 finish at the US Open, the tour announced. The 23-year-old from La Jolla, California, enjoyed a dazzling start to his life on the tour, winning the Greenbrier Classic in July before a victory in the Tour Championship in September. The world number 32's win last month made him the first rookie ever to win the season-ending event at East Lake in Atlanta. "Being recognised by your peers is one of the highest honours a player can receive, and Xander's win at the TOUR Championship during the FedExCup Playoffs capped off what had already been a remarkable rookie season," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.