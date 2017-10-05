LAHORE - East Zone Cricket Association (EZCA) president Shahraiz Khan Rokhri has announced to contest for the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) president slot and he is upbeat about his chances of winning the elections to be held on October 26.

Speaking at the press conference held here on Wednesday, Shahraiz said: “If selected as LRCA president, I will take revolutionary steps to improve Lahore cricket, which has been suffering for last six years. Najam Sethi has been doing his best for Pakistan cricket and we will follow his footstep to take Lahore cricket to new heights.

“I also want follow my father late Amir Khan Hayat Rokhari, whose tenure used to be a golden era for Lahore Cricket, as around six to seven players used to represent Lahore in national team. He had great services and contributions for the region’s cricket and I am keen to continue his good work after taking over as LRCA chief,” he added. Shahraiz promised that if elected, he would take onboard all the three zones East, North and West. “We will provide equal opportunities to the players of all zones and try to work on grassroots level so that we may provide quality players to the national team, who may earn good name for the region as well as the country.”

To a query, he said other group has been using negative propaganda just to discourage them not to take part in the regional elections. “We won’t back off instead we would contest the elections with more fervour and after winning, we would revolutionize Lahore cricket.”

East Zone secretary Ayaz Khan also termed all the allegations leveled against him and the zone as baseless and said such propagandas won’t help other group, who must improve their performance and image to regain the lost confidence of the clubs and zones. “We are sincere club cricket organisers and producers of quality cricketers and we will continue serving the game in the best possible manner.”

Meanwhile, the LRCA took a serious notice of media reports regarding financial corruption against one of its affiliated body East Zone. LRCA provisional committee member M Zahid said there is no any written complaint of financial corruption or misconduct against any office-bearer of East Zone. “If we receive any complaint, we will definitely look into the matter seriously in keeping view all evidence as per criteria laid down by PCB in such matters.

“We are hearing and watching corruption news only in particular media houses but nobody is approaching us with written complaint and proof, as without proof and written complaint, how can we take action against anybody,” he added.