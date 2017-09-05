ISLAMABAD - Former two-time world boxing champion Amir Khan has announced to conduct professional boxing league under the banner of World Boxing Council (WBC) in December this year in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad and other major cities of Pakistan.

Amir expressed these views during the training session here at the Amir Khan Boxing Academy (AKBA) in Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

Amir announced to conduct female boxing event as well, which was never witnessed earlier. “My academy is doing wonderful job in England, while watching Indian Boxing League, I have decided to conduct Pakistan Boxing League. A total of 8 teams would be constituted from 8 different cities of Pakistan for the first edition of the boxing league. I thought if boxing could be held in India on professional lines, then why not in Pakistan, as this country is blessed with talented boxers. I would love to see boxing blossom in Pakistan.”

Amir said his boxing academy is for Pakistanis and announced that Usman will represent Pakistan in Spanish boxing event. He also announced to fight in November for which he is preparing well. “I am struggling to bring international boxing to Pakistan. Usman is a student of Islamabad based Amir Khan Boxing Academy and I want to train him and others in Pakistan because we have great boxing team available here. Although boxing is a dangerous sport, yet the youngsters take keen interest in adopting this game and spend their entire lives for it.”

“We have three female boxers at my academy in Islamabad while Pakistan Army’s eight boxers are also training here. We won 6 gold medals through Amir Khan Academy in England and I am quite hopeful that international boxers will also take part in the Pakistan Boxing League,” Amir concluded. Amir completely refused to discuss his personal life saying he would talk only about boxing.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew welcomed the World XI tour to Pakistan and hoped that English team would also come and play cricket in Pakistan soon. "We want to see revival of sports in Pakistan and for that, we would play our role," he said. He termed Amir as Pakistani version of Muhammad Ali and said Amir is British Ambassador in Pakistan and Pakistani Ambassador in Britain.