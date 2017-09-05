LAHORE - The two-member International Cricket Council (ICC) special security team arrived here on Monday to review security arrangements for tour of World XI to Pakistan. PCB chairman Najam Sethi will brief the team about security especially around and inside the Gaddafi Stadium while the team will check the security of team’s route and also visit Safe City Authority's office. The T20 matches will be played on September 12, 13 and 15 here at the Gaddafi Stadium. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will lead the star-studded World XI.