Proteas Porteous wins Czech Masters

PRAGUE - South African Haydn Porteous claimed his first win in Europe on Sunday by beating England's Lee Slattery in the final round of the Czech Masters by two shots. Porteous, whose only previous European Tour win came last year, overhauled overnight leader Slattery to take the title with a three-under-par final round of 69 for a 13-under total. It was the first tournament in the race to qualify for Thomas Bjorn's 2018 European Ryder Cup side, but most of the continent's big guns were in the United States for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup play-offs. In their absence, the final day boiled down to a straight fight between Porteous and Slattery. Tom Lewis posted a clubhouse target of 10 under par for the tournament, but had to settle for a tie for third with 847th-ranked Swede Pontus Widegren.–AFP

Manny wants Horn rematch in Philippines

MANILA - Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he was still wanted a rematch with Jeff Horn after the Filipino boxing hero pulled out of their scheduled bout in Australia later his year. Queensland's premier, whose state government was the financial backer of a November 12 fight, announced on Friday that Pacquiao "cannot return to the ring" due to other commitments. "It will not push through there in Australia. But we are bringing the fight here in the Philippines," Pacquiao said on radio station DZBB, adding negotiations were ongoing. "This will be good for our country's tourism." Pacquiao, 38, had initially called for a rematch after losing his World Boxing Organization welterweight title to the 29-year-old on points Horn in a major upset in Brisbane on July 2.–AFP

Froome in Britain's world road long list

LONDON - Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome was on Monday included on Britain's long list of riders for the Road World Championships in Norway later this month. Froome, currently leading the Vuelta a Espana, has said he hopes to compete in the individual time-trial in Bergen, but he is expected to duck the road race as the course does not suit him. Britain's male long list of 13 riders includes former world champion Mark Cavendish, who is pursuing his comeback from the shoulder injury that ended his Tour de France in this week's Tour of Britain. "We have named what I believe to be a very strong and talented long list of riders from which we will select the final teams for this year's road race and time-trial world championships," head coach Iain Dyer said on the British Cycling website.–AFP

Ewan wins Tour of Britain first stage

LONDON - Australian Caleb Ewan's superb burst of sprinting saw him take the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in a photo finish on Sunday. The 23-year-old Orica-Scott rider just edged out Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen on the line, with Team Sky's Elia Viviani in third place in the 190-kilometre ride from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to the Border town of Kelso. Mark Cavendish, competing for the first time since breaking his shoulder blade in July's Tour de France, was seven-and-a-half-minutes behind on the first day of the eight-stage race which concludes in the Welsh capital of Cardiff a week on Sunday. There was drama when Poland's Karol Domagalski, in a breakaway group clear of the peloton, was knocked off his bike by a rival team car.–AFP

Rossi leaves hospital after surgery

MILAN - Italian motorcycling star Valentino Rossi vowed to get back on his bike as quickly as possible as he was discharged from hospital on Saturday following surgery on a broken leg. The nine-time world champion in all categories was operated on in Ancona, eastern Italy, on Friday after breaking his right leg in a training crash near his home town of Urbino. Doctors had estimated that the 38-year-old would need to remain in hospital for up to four days after surgery but he was discharged after just one night. "I will do everything I can to get back as soon as possible," Rossi said in a statement released by his Movistar Yahama team. "I spent a good night, I slept, and this morning I felt good. The doctors visited me and they gave me the OK to go home, where I'll be able to rest even better.–AFP