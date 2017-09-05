ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan cricket team captain and winner of 2009 World T20 Cup Younus Khan has said that the tour of World XI team to Pakistan is a milestone and help the country in reviving international cricket.

Talking to The Nation, Younus termed PCB chairman Najam Sethi as saviour of Pakistan cricket and hoped after World XI, more international teams and players would continue to come and play in Pakistan. “It is a great omen that with the star-studied World XI is touring Pakistan. Najam Sethi should continue to work on bringing more teams to Pakistan, as it should not be the end of the road. More international teams should come thick and fast as it will provide long-deprived Pakistani cricket fans opportunities to watch international stars playing in front of them.”

The former captain said he would like to give credit to Sethi for hosting the PSL-2 final in Lahore. “It was due to his all-out efforts and support of the armed forces and security agencies that international players trusted in our abilities and played in the PSL final in Lahore. According to my opinion, Sethi has fulfilled all the promises, which he had made so far.

“The tour of World XI is not a joke, as all the players, who will travel to play in the Independence Cup, are world-famed and mega stars and their presence will definitely give huge boost to Pakistan cricket and involve more and more youth in cricket. Pakistan cricket badly needs that boost and I am sure after World XI successful visit, Sri Lanka and then West Indies team would also come and play in Pakistan,” he added.

When asked whether he would be able to watch World XI matches, Younus said he would be very busy but tried his best to spare some time to witness highly entertaining matches. About his future plans, the former captain said: “My services are always available for Pakistan and for this, I don’t need any particular roles. I have met with Najam Sethi and informed him about my commitments, upon which he gave me too much respect.”

When asked how Pakistan team would cope without him and Misbah, the former cricketer said the green caps must have to come up with wonders. “One day, we had to leave the field and others had to replace us. I feel we had the depth and talent to replace anybody, but boys’ had to work very hard. For next few months, the team has to play matches against top Test playing nations, so I can see the head coach and PCB have enough time to prepare Test squad. Pakistan is blessed with so much talent and I am sure if the PCB and selectors should find out fresh talent and groom them well to fill the void.”

“The Champions Trophy victory had given Pakistan cricket a new lease of life and it was very important for Pakistan cricket to win that mega title and that too against India. Nothing could replace that and green caps proved their mettle and Sarfraz led the team from the front. I am sure he will be able to lead Test team with same zeal and take Pakistan cricket to next level. My best wishes are always with Pakistan team. I will decide about my future role soon,” Younus concluded.