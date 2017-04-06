ISLAMABAD - Pakistan No 1 Farhan Mehboob Khan is optimistic about improving his PSA rankings and keen to win laurels for the country at international level.

World number 47 Farhan will leave for USA on April 14 to feature in $70K Huston Open commencing from April 17 in Huston, USA. He is dubbed as one of the best and blessed players of modern era. Talking to The Nation, Farhan said: “I was at 49 in PSA rankings and despite not played a single major PSA event for the last 3 months, I managed to further improve my international rankings, had I taken part in PSA events, I could have easily jumped into top 30.”

“I am glad that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) senior vice president Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi and honorary secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan immediately gave nod of approval as soon as informed them that I wanted to play in the Huston Open. Although I had to play in the main qualifying round, yet I am confident enough to play the main round and try my best to achieve best results,” he added. He said one should realise that he was going to USA after a gap of more than two years, and also didn’t play international squash much and especially not abroad at all. “The courts are different, fast and very hard to adjust and it would have been far better for me to land in USA at least two weeks prior to start of the championship, but things don’t always go as per plan,” he added.

Praising the passion of new PSF office-bearers, Farhan said: “The new faces in the PSF are looking very determined and keen to revive squash. I have not seen such passion and commitment since long. My peak time was wasted by former PSF officials by imposing unjustified ban on me, when I was aiming high and playing in top 20. I had achieved world number 14 rankings and was all set to break into elite group of top 10 or beyond, but time had gone. Anyhow, I am more focused and working very hard to grab that lost glory and cover up for the time, which slipped out of my hands.” The No 1 squash player said for the last few weeks, he was training for 5 hours regularly and had rediscovered his passion for the game, which was missing. “I have not lost a single event for the last 6 months and have beaten all the top guns of Pakistan. I have won the events like Chief of Air Staff, President Gold Cup, DG Rangers, national championship and also helped my department Wapda lift first ever national team championship, which is a clear indication that I am gradually reaching at the peak of my game.

“I just need maximum PSA tournaments to scale down PSA rankings at soon as possible. Reaching PSA top 20 and beyond is my first target. I had opportunity of taking wildcard, which was offered to me for Huston Open, but I declined, as I wanted to prove that I could book a place for the main round, just like I did in all the four PSA $25,000 tournaments held in Pakistan last year and this year in January,” Farhan concluded.