LONDON:- Former England Test captain Alastair Cook is to miss Essex's opening County Championship match of the season against Lancashire with a hip injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. Opening batsman Cook intends to continue his Test career despite resigning as England captain after last year's 4-0 series loss in India. He had received clearance from the ECB to play in the First Division clash against Lancashire at Essex's home ground in Chelmsford, east of London, starting on Friday.–AFP