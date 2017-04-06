Pakistan Test cricket team captain Misbah-ul-Haq has announced retirement from international cricket.

While talking to media at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the senior batsman confirmed the West Indies tour will be his last.

“I will try my best to win the series because I want to end my career on good note,” he said.

While talking about ODI and T20 captain Sarfraz, Misbah emphasized that whole country should support Sarfraz Ahmad.

Sarfraz is likely to take over from Misbah as the Test captain as well, after replacing Azhar Ali as the ODI skipper and the vice captain of the Test side.

About his career as captain of Pakistani team, he said that it was a great journey.

“There were bad times when we played bad cricket but it is part and parcel of the game,” he said.

While discussing about his retirement decision, the captain clarified that he took this decision a year ago.

“Due to some critical issues I postponed it, but now I think it is the right time to end my career on my own terms.”

He said that there was no pressure put on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board and it is his personal decision.

While asked about his favourite moment of his career and captaincy, Misbah said Pakistan becaming the number 1 Test team in International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings made him the proudest.

“It was a proud moment especially in context from where I started in 2010 as captain,” he said.

Misbah is considered among the best captains in Pakistan, especially in Test cricket. He has been Pakistan's most successful Test captain with 24 wins, the third most among Asian captains behind MS Dhoni and Arjuna Ranatunga.

Misbah's 10 series wins with Pakistan are the highest among Asian captains as well.

Misbah never led the team at home, with Pakistan playing their 'home' fixtures in the UAE following the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009.