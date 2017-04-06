Kerber reaches Monterrey second round

MEXICO CITY - World number one Angelique Kerber shook off a slow start to defeat Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 Tuesday to reach the second round of the WTA tournament in Monterrey. Kerber, runner-up in 2013, was back at the tournament after a three-year absence. The German, who regained the world number one ranking in March with American Serena Williams idled by injury, needed an hour and 40 minutes to get past Schiavone, the 36-year-old who has said this will be her last season on tour. "It was not so easy to find the rhythm in the first set, because she played very well from the first ball and I was trying to find my game," Kerber said. Kerber advanced to a second-round match against Luxembourg's Mandy Minella, a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 winner over Bulgarian Elitsa Kostova.–AFP

Kalabagh lift Member's Cup Polo

ISLAMABAD – Kalabagh won the Member's Cup Polo Tournament after defeating ASEAN Polo by 7½-5 in the finals here at Islamabad Polo Club on Wednesday. Kalabagh started the final with a half-goal handicap, but ASEAN Polo struck a brace through Shaukat Malik and Raja Arslan to take 2-½ lead. The second and third chukker saw Kalabagh mounting tremendous pressure on ASEAN through Raja Samiullah and Raja Mikael to have 2½-2 edge. In the highly-charged fourth goal, Balaj Bin Adil and Raja Samiullah displayed high-quality polo skills and struck one goal after another to provide healthy lead to their team. Their opponents though bounced back and struck five goal yet those were too less to score victory. Islamabad Club polo committee member Sher Khan gave away the trophy to winning team.–Staff Reporter

PHF chief calls for uniformity in coaching

LAHORE – PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has called for implementing uniformity in hockey coaching throughout the country. “The purpose of doing so is to weed out a number of in-practice coaching methods, which are causing confusion and responsible for overall decline of the game. Coaches are using different methodologies, which are creating different mindsets in hockey at grassroots level and when the players gather at national camp, it is very difficult to switch them to a best suitable coaching method.” He said in modern hockey, the best hockey nations have one coaching method, which is in practice from junior to the highest level. He said a committee was being formed to work on it and to prepare a uniform coaching curriculum for grassroots level to develop a confusion-free hockey culture.–Staff Reporter

Pak special athletes awarded cash prizes

LAHORE – Pakistan's special athletes were awarded cash prizes for making the nation proud at the Special Olympics held in Austria. The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) held a ceremony to distribute cheques among players who had win medals in the Special Olympics. Among 3000 athletes from 107 countries, 12 of Pakistan athletes won 16 medals including 3 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze. Gold medallists Rimsha Naeem, Sabahat Tariq, Fatima Amir and Huzaifa Qazi were awarded cheques of Rs 75,000 each, silver medalists Hamza Aslam, Usama Aziz, Pervaiz Ahmad and Hameed-ud-din were handed cheques of Rs 50,000 each, whereas Tehmina Munir was give away a cheque of Rs 40,000. The ceremony was presided over by Provincial Minister for Sports Jahagir Khanzada while secretary sports Punjab Nayyar Iqbal, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman, head of special monitoring unit chief minister house Syeda Fatima Zaidi, vice chairman Special Olympics Pakistan Anees-ur-Rehman, Director Sports M Anees Sheikh and Deputy Director M Hafeez Bhatti were also present there. In the end, the athletes thanked the minister, secretary and DG for acknowledging their achievement which would encourage them to earn more medals for Pakistan. The sports minister said efforts were being made for improving the sports culture in the youth of the province. SBP DG highlighted the fact that the special players had always made the nation proud at the international level.–Staff Reporter