LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has said that the West Indies tour is the last cricketing assignment of Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Shaharyar said he had not spoken to Misbah on the matter, but believed that the three-match series held in the Caribbean would be his final one. "No discussions have been held with Misbah regarding his retirement. However, a consensus has been reached that the Test matches against the West Indies will be his last series," the chairman said.

Speculation on Misbah's retirement had been sparked by Pakistan's disastrous tours of Australia and New Zealand. In January, it was announced that senior batsman Azhar Ali would be appointed Test captain after Misbah's retirement as part of ‘radical changes’ required in the national team.

In February, amid severe criticism from media following a whitewash in the Australia and New Zealand series, Misbah had asked the PCB for time to decide on his future. Emphasising that age should not be a cause for concern, Misbah said he would decide upon his international career after assessing his fitness level during the Pakistan Super League.

In March, the PCB had announced that Misbah would lead the team during the WI Test series after all.

He said during his recent visit to Sri Lanka for attending ACC meeting, he had meetings with the officials of Bangladesh and Sri Lank cricket boards and the Indian cricket bard authorities are stuck to their point on Big three issue which Pakistan is opposing and raised its concerns at the platform of International cricket council.

To a question, he said that Bangladesh team would not be visiting this summer and instead their emerging team would visit Pakistan. He said the PCB was looking for a natural venue, which might be Sri Lanka as hosting matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a costly venture.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali and M Abbas were included in the Test squad against the West Indies, which was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Wednesday.

In the new-look Test squad, seven players from the previous Test side were dropped, who were replaced by six new players. The players, who were recalled in the squad, were Ahmad Shahzad and Shan Masood while Usman Salahuddin was another lucky one, who was provided a chance seeing his superb form in the recent first-class season.

Opening batsman Sami Aslam, wicketkeeper M Rizwan, pace bowling trio of Rahat Ali, Sohail Khan and Imran Khan along with spinner M Nawaz couldn’t impress the selectors that’s they were dropped. Sharjeel Khan, who made his debut against Australia, was also omitted from the squad due to suspension for breaching the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

Shadab got the nod of the selectors 10 days after making his international debut. He will enforcing the spin department along with master spinner Yasir Shah during the three Test series.

Fast bowler M Abbas, 27, was leading wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy for last two seasons. In the recently-concluded 2016/2017 season, Abbas took 71 wickets from 19 innings at the average of 12.74 while in the last season, he had captured 61 wickets in 10 matches with an average of 16.79.

Usman Salahuddin, who played two ODIs for Pakistan in the West Indies in 2011, also got selectors’ nod after scoring 843 runs (4th leading) in 17 innings at the average of 70.25 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season. Spinner M Asghar, who was sent as the 17th player to Australia during Pakistan’s Test series, has also given another opportunity to prove his mettle.

Opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad, who last played his Test match in 2015 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, and Shan Masood, who was dropped from Test squad after Pakistan’s tour to England last year, have also succeeded in making comebacks to the Test team.

But wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who scored 1,035 in the country's premier first-class tournament and Asif Zakir -- 853 runs in the same tournament -- were overlooked. Defending Kamran’s exclusion, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said: "We gave Kamran chances in the recent Twenty20 (in West Indies) and he is in the one-day squad but in the presence of the main wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed, it was tough to get him in the Test side."

Inzamam also said that the team was selected taking the conditions of the West Indies, with the hope that it would give the best results for the country. “The Test team has been selected keeping in view the conditions in the West Indies and the recent performances of players during the domestic and international season. The team is a fine blend of experience and youth and I believe that it will do well in the tour,” he added.

The Test series against the West Indies commences from April 22 at Kingston followed by the second Test from April 30 at Bridgetown and the third and the last Test from May 10 at Roseau. Misbah-ul-Haq was retained as a captain while Sarfraz Amad will assist him as deputy.

TEST SQUAD: Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younus Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmad (wicketkeeper and vice-capt), Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, M Asghar, M Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali and M Abbas.