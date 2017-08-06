In an apparent move to improve the current state of matters in the hockey structure, the new team management has dropped 13 players on fitness grounds.

The players were attending national camp at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in the federal capital, ahead of the Hockey Asia Cup which will be held in Bangladesh this October.

The action was taken on the report submitted by physical trainer Nasrullah. The report identified that 13 of the players attending the camp couldn't attain the minimum standard of the physical fitness.

The dropped players include Muhammad Ateeq, Qazi Asfandyar, Zeeshan Bukhari, Sohail Manzoor, Kashif Ali, Faisal Rasheed, Asad Aziz, Awaisur Rehman, Faraz, Usman, Nadeem, Ali Akbar and Mohsin Sabir.

The said action will, however, benefit the remaining players in the camp and even those players who had initially been excluded from the camp.