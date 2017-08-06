ISLAMABAD - Army hammered Wapda 32-14 in the semi-finals of the Inter-departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian style) 2017, played at Liaqat gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Saturday.

As per expectations, it was a cakewalk for the star-studded Army, who had the services of international and national level kabaddi players on disposal. But to their credit, Wapda boys’ did a fantastic job of restricting Army over bulldozing them.

The semi-final was played on same 20 minutes each half patron with 5 minutes break. Army entered the first half with full strength and kept Wapda under enormous pressure right from the word it go. They could have easily scored 30 points in the first half, had they not slowed down the tempo of the match. After scoring 20 points in the first half, Army coach decided to give chance to fresh players, who had yet to play role in the event. Despite the fresh comers, Army never looked in any sort of trouble and managed to score further 12 points. Wapda scored 8 in the first half and put on 6 more points in the second half, which took their total tally to 14. But it was not enough to save them from crushing defeat.

In the second semi-final, Navy thrashed sorry PAF 43-20. It was a one-sided affair as PAF were never in the contest. It looked like fully grown were pitted against kids. Navy players completely dominated and score could have been further insulting had PAF players not managed to restrict Navy in the later stages of the match.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada is most likely to grace the final as chief guest while DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary Rana Muhammad Sarwar, CEO Strawberry Sports Management Hadider Daud and other dignitaries will also be present.