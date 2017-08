COLOMBO:- Pakistan have won two gold medals in South Asian Karate Championship being held in Colombo. With Pakistani player Nargis won gold medal in the below 68kg category to take Pakistan’s gold medal’s tally to two in the tournament. Earlier, another Pakistani player Shahbaz Khan had claimed a gold medal under 61 kg category. Overall, Pakistan have won nine medals in the South Asian Karate Championship including two golds, four silvers and three bronze medals. –Agencies