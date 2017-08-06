ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Facilities Agha Amjedullah took full advantage of his position and inflicted huge losses to national exchequer by allowing so-called non-affiliated Pakistan Football League (Footy) (Australian-style football association) to not only train under lights at Pakistan Sports Complex Jinnah Stadium, but also provided them full-fledge protocol to get maximum benefits in return.

Highly placed sources confirmed to his scribe that Agha Amjed allowed Tayyab Chatha, who had created number of social organisations and also run Pakistan Football League (Footy) as its Chief Executive Officer, which doesn’t even exists in Pakistan and the association was never granted affiliation by Pakistan Sports Board, to use the PSB facilities.

Highly placed sources confirmed to The Nation that at a time when DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was suspended and there was no camp, only Australian-style football was allowed to conduct camp during May and June under flood-lights, which continued for hours on daily basis. The association was given free hand to consume national resources without paying a single penny as PSB officials were promised to get Australian visit in return. Chatha fulfilled his promise and took around 45 males and females as players to Australia last week including Agha Saud, son of Agha Amjedullah, Asbooh Saeed, who was first inducted as medical trainee, then her services were hired as swimming instructor and then she was hired as coordinator for Second edition of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, and number of near and dear ones of not only PSB officers but also others. Highly placed sources confirmed to this scribe that 18 males and 24 females were selected for playing and others as officials. Interestingly, Asbooh Saeed and Agha Saud had never played Pakistan Football League (Footy) before but due to their connections with highly placed persons they managed to book a place in the touring party. Agha Amjed himself went with Futsal team to Australia, which is not affiliated with the PSB and Pakistan Football Federation had wrote a letter to the PSB to know on what grounds Futsal team was allowed and given permission by the PSB to tour Australia. Agha Amjed had also issued certificates to players, who participated in the futsal championship in Islamabad. Pakistan Futsal Federation is neither affiliated with the POA, nor with the PSB, but due to their links, they managed to conduct tours, on which the PSB staffers were accommodated in different capacities. Fustal Federation was given accommodation and free meals at the PSB, upon which the PFF took strong notice and sent a letter reference number PFF-17/Futsal-Beach/0/0001 dated March 15th, 2017 to DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera terming that Futsal is unauthorised, illegal organization. Surprisingly, rather than taking notice of the PFF letter, PSB started to facilitate Futsal Federation, reasons best known to DG PSB.

While in the past too number of complaints were registered against DDG Facilities Agha Amjed and security in charge Capt Ashraf for their alleged involvement in number of under the table deals, which resulted in huge financial losses to the PSB but they always managed to escape actions. While same is the case with Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain, who is depriving athletes, coaches from proper diet and number of complaints had been registered against him for eating up dailies of the players and also putting forward fake bills. Athletes and coaches left for holidays on weekends but their presence were shown in the documents. Highly placed sources have confirmed to The Nation that Secretary IPC Amjed Ali Khan had taken strict notice of Malik Imtiaz’ financial embezzlements and order not only immediate inquiry against Malik Imtiaz and also recommended his case should be sent to FIA and NAB.

When this scribe went to meet Agha Amjedullah to seek his point of view regarding irregularities and how his son, who is a badminton player, was allowed to included in football team, Agha failed to justify his position and failed to answer on what grounds Saud was part of Australian-bound squad, while in the past Saud was all set to embark on China tour. Agha also failed to reply why he had allowed Pakistan Football League (Footy) to utilise free of cost facilities at Jinnah Stadium. He also failed to answer allegations levelled against him that badminton stuff had been being purchased for the PSB from his son’s sports shop. Security incharge, who also falls under him also had a sports firm and he is involved in taking tenders for supply of different sports equipment to the PSB. Athletes had lodged written complaint against Ashraf for selling tracksuits and sports shoes to them. Agha termed he is not aware of these things. When asked why Ashraf and his name were included in almost every committee, which awarded tenders to different contractors, he failed to answer the simple question. When contacted DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera he said he would take strict action and culprits will be taken to task. “As all know, I was suspended for last three months and I had just taken over, I will check details and let me assure all that if anyone found guilty of misconduct I am not going to spare. I will never allow unlawful acts under my command,” Ganjera concluded.