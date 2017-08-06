GROS ISLET - St Lucia Stars, formerly known as Zouks, received a baptism by fire at the hands of the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2017 opener in Gros Islet. Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro blasted half-centuries in an unbroken second-wicket century stand as Knight Riders razed down the 133-target with 56 balls to spare.

The Daren Sammy-led outfit were ousted by Knight Riders by five wickets in the first elimination playoff last year. Any hopes of avenging that season-ending defeat were dashed by Shadab Khan, the Pakistan legspinner, on CPL debut. He picked 2 for 15 - the effort earned him the Player of the Match award - as Stars limped to 132 for 9. On a true surface with even bounce, it was far from enough.

Andre Fletcher triggered a pulsating start, hitting Khary Pierre, the left-arm spinner, for three successive fours in the second over, but Shadab's introduction brought the runs under check. Fletcher, looking to whip one by walking across, only to see Shadab cleverly fire the ball in, was trapped plumb in front for 26, which would be the highest score of the innings.

BRIEF SCORES: Trinbago Knight Riders 137 for 1 (Munro 66*, McCullum 58*) beat St Lucia Stars 132 for 9 (Fletcher 26, Mayers 23, Shadab 2-15) by nine wickets.