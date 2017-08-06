Federer back to action from tomorrow

MONTREAL - Roger Federer will play his first match since winning his 19th Grand Slam title last month at Wimbledon next Wednesday, ATP Rogers Cup organisers said Friday. The 35-year-old Swiss has a first-round bye in the Canadian hardcourt event, his first tuneup for the US Open, which begins August 28 in New York. Federer's first foe since claiming his eighth Wimbledon crown will be the winner of a first-round match between Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky, according to the draw made Friday. For the first time since 2011 in Monte Carlo, top-ranked French Open winner Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Federer, who also won this year's Australian Open, find themselves at opposite ends of a draw as top seeds. Nadal's first match will be against either Croatian Borna Coric or a qualifier. –AFP

Ronaldo 'wants England return'

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo told a Spanish court he "would like to return to England" due to his tax troubles in Spain, Spanish radio station reported Saturday. The Real Madrid star was called to testify in court over accusations he evaded 14.7m euros in tax on his image rights via a complicated web of shell companies based in the British Virgin Islands and Ireland. However, Ronaldo insisted he did not create a "special structure" to manage image rights when he moved to Real in 2009 but simply maintained the one set up in 2004 while he was at Manchester United. That structure had been recommended by United via their specialist sports lawyer Chris Farnell. "Chris told me it was what all the footballers did and I didn't want to be an exception," Ronaldo added in court.–AFP

NBA star Curry relishes golf on big stage

LOS ANGELES - Stephen Curry impressed the professionals and the large gallery following him Friday as the NBA all-star fired his second consecutive 74 in the second round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. But despite the gutsy performance in his professional debut, Curry came up well short of making the cut, with an eight-over 148 total. There were four other golfers who shot worse scores than Curry. The cut line fell at three under. Curry, who led the Golden State Warriors to their second NBA title in three seasons in June, was upbeat about the experience. "To shoot 74, 74 I will take that," he said. Curry spoiled his chances of making it to the weekend with four bogeys on the front nine. He made two birdies on the back nine but finished with another bogey on his closing hole.–AFP

China transfer largesse over: Villas-Boas

SHANGHAI - Andre Villas-Boas believes the heady days of big spending in the Chinese league are over, calling new regulations that stymied the transfer market "a big surprise". The Shanghai SIPG coach has the Brazilian stars Oscar and Hulk at the club after Chinese Super League teams splashed the cash in the winter and in transfer windows before that. But the Chinese Football Association (CFA) moved to limit the largesse and in the most recent summer transfer window clubs mostly signed freebies, loanees and has-beens. The most high-profile arrival was French striker Anthony Modeste to Tianjin Quanjian on loan from Cologne in Germany: "The change of regulations implicates that the market will probably stop in China regarding this kind of (expensive) transfer.”–AFP

Werenski leads Barracuda Championship

RENO - Richy Werenski eagled his final hole to reach a score of 26 points and grab a two-point lead over Stuart Appleby after the second round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship. A rookie on the PGA Tour, Werenski enters Saturday's third round leading a tournament for the first time after 36 holes. He had six birdies and two bogeys before draining a six-foot putt for eagle on the par-five 18th at the Montreux Golf and Country Club course. The event is scored using the Modified Stableford System, which awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle and two for a birdie. Bogeys result in a loss of one point and double bogeys or worse mean a loss of three points. Pars don't affect the score. Play was suspended for 77 minutes in the round due to poor weather.–AFP